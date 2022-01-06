Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $74.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Olin stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

