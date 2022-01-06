Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:OLNCF remained flat at $$0.73 on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,507. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.47. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $0.76.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.