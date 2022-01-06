Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Omnicom Group worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 65,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,622,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

