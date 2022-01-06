ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

STKS opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $401.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.55. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

