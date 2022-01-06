OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.79

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 209610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

The firm has a market cap of $841.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,326 shares of company stock worth $8,397,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

