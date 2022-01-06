Onex Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Onex stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONEXF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. increased their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

