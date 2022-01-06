Onex Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.
Shares of Onex stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%.
About Onex
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.
