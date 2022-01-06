Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Down 47.5% in December

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Onion Global alerts:

NYSE OG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.39. 13,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Onion Global has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.