Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

ONTO opened at $97.37 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

