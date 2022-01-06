Opacity Reaches Market Cap of $19.47 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $276,276.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

