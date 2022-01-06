Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of OPWEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243. Opawica Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.54.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile
