Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OPWEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243. Opawica Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

