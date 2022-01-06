Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $1.47 on Major Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. Opium has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $92,856.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00062761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.23 or 0.07892086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00076574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,300.17 or 0.99768216 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

