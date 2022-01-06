OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.25 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.61). Approximately 146,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 92,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.63).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21.

About OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

