Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

ORC opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

