O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $780.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $654.89.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $685.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.89. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.