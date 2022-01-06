Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Organovo stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.50. Organovo has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Organovo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Organovo during the third quarter worth $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Organovo during the second quarter worth $116,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Organovo during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Organovo by 78.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.