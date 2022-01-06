Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Organovo stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.50. Organovo has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
