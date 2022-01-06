Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 45,893 shares.The stock last traded at $3.43 and had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLA. Desjardins upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.65 million and a P/E ratio of -32.09.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,695,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Orla Mining by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after buying an additional 659,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,051,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

