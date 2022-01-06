Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $185.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.08 million and the lowest is $178.00 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $179.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $657.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $800.39 million, with estimates ranging from $786.70 million to $809.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $76.60. 7,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 318,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.