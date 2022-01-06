Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Shares of OFIX opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $625.92 million, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

