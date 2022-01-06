OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $278.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.51 million and the highest is $282.40 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,652. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

