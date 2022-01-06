Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $6,529,440.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00.

PANW stock opened at $504.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

