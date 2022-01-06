Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Lowered to $87.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.95% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.
PLMR stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40.
In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,052,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
