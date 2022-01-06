Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Lowered to $87.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.95% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

PLMR stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,052,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

