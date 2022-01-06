Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 96,300 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the period. American Woodmark accounts for about 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $28,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 2.18. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

