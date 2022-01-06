Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $10.23 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of SYNNEX worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

