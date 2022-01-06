Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.48% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 489,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

