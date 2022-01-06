Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.18% of Boise Cascade worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.83. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

