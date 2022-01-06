Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 1,000 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in National Bank were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

