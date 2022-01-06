Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.50.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

