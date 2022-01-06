Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Paramount Resources stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.50.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
