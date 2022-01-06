Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.50

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$25.09, with a volume of 28662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.59.

POU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.39.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.7700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,619.04. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,829.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.