Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.66. 1,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.46 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.