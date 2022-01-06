Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.54. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,899. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.