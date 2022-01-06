PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Financial Contrast

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cass Information Systems and PayPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 3.96 $25.18 million $1.89 21.70 PayPal $21.45 billion 10.25 $4.20 billion $4.16 44.99

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems. Cass Information Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.05% 10.62% 1.22% PayPal 20.09% 19.75% 5.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cass Information Systems and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 1 6 33 0 2.80

PayPal has a consensus price target of $280.41, suggesting a potential upside of 49.82%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Summary

PayPal beats Cass Information Systems on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

