PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $224.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $278.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.43 and a 200 day moving average of $251.21. The stock has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

