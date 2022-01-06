PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in December

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PCCWY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. PCCW has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
About PCCW
