PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in December

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PCCWY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. PCCW has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.