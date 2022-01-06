PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill purchased 2,900 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 358,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.40. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

