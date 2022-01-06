Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,500 Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 341,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 410,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NYSE:CFX opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $54.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

