Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,200. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

