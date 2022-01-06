Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

