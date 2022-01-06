Pendal Group Ltd Invests $239,000 in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avalara by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,445 shares of company stock worth $13,357,818. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.62 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

