Pendal Group Ltd Takes $256,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.65. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

