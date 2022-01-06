Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

