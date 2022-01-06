Peninsula Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,214,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.82. 89,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367,620. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

