PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.1%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $503.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

