Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PEGRY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

