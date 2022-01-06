Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of COST stock opened at $565.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.