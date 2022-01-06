Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 950 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $136.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.