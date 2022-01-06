Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.