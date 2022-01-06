Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average of $136.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

