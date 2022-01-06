Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $14.68 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $308.41 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.63 and a 200-day moving average of $306.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

