Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 70.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

NDAQ opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.26 and its 200-day moving average is $195.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.54 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

