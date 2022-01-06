Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1,280.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

KOMP stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.